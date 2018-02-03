Accessibility Links

Who is Lindsay Dracass, Eurovision singer and All Together Now judge?

Everything you need to know about the No Dream Impossible performer, now seen on BBC1

Youtube Screengrab https://youtu.be/xJ0Igt5QeQo?t=1m23s, TL

Name: Lindsay Dracass

Age: 34

Twitter: @LindsayDracass

Known for: Being one of the 100 judges on All Together Now and the UK’s Eurovision contestant in 2001.

What happened when Lindsay Dracass did Eurovision?

Aged just 16, Lindsay performed on BBC show A Song for Europe, where she beat seven other acts to become the UK’s Eurovision 2001 entrant.

This took the young Sheffield singer to Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, Denmark, where she performed her song No Dream Impossible.

Warning: the following clip and camerawork have really not dated well.

By UK standards she didn’t do badly, coming 15th with 28 points (remember, in 2003 Jemini came last in the competition with nil points). No Dream Impossible wasn’t a huge hit in the UK charts though, only peaking at number 32.

What’s Lindsay been doing since Eurovision?

In her 17 years since the competition, Lindsay has kept on singing professionally, but has also taken up work as a receptionist. She also spent time touring with The Paul Carrack band and is now a mother.

All Together now is on 7.15pm, Saturday 3rd February, BBC1

All about Eurovision

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

