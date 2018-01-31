Accessibility Links

Which episode of The Office is the best of all time?

David Brent and co have provided us with plenty of laughs, but which episode of the UK comedy is the absolute best?

The cast of The Office UK

BBC mockumentary sitcom The Office first burst on to our TV screens in July 2001 and – despite having poor ratings initially – went on to become one of the most beloved British comedies.

Created, written and directed by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, the comedy about the day-to-day goings on in the Slough branch of the fictional Wernham Hogg Paper Company was loved by critics and viewers alike. Gervais’ David Brent became a cult figure, while Martin Freeman’s Tim and Lucy Davis’ Dawn broke hearts with their will-they-won’t-they relationship.

In the space of two six-episode series and a pair of hour-long Christmas specials, the gang managed to bottle lightning. The show was broadcast in more than 80 countries and even inspired a number of adaptations in other territories – most notably in the United States of America.

But of course, no series could top the original now, could it? So we want you to take a trip down memory lane and tell us which episode of The Office is the BEST of all time. All you have to do is rank the episodes in order, starting with your favourite and ending with your least favourite.

We’ve provided little summaries to jog your memory too, so what are you waiting for? Get ranking!

All about The Office

The cast of The Office UK
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

