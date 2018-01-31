Accessibility Links

DC are making a Lois Lane TV series – without Superman

The prequel series will debut on DC Comic's streaming service in 2019

UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 12: LOIS & CLARK: THE NEW ADVENTURES OF SUPERMAN - Pilot - 9/12/93, The "Superman" story, focusing primarily on the relationship between Daily Planet reporter Clark Kent and his alter ego Superman/The Man of Steel, and his fellow reporter Lois Lane (Teri Hatcher), continued in this 1993-97 ABC series. In the two-part pilot, the reporters worked on a story about the space program being hijacked., (Photo by Bob D'Amico/ABC via Getty Images)

DC Comics have commissioned a prequel TV series to the Superman comic books which will focus on Lois Lane but will NOT feature the Man of Steel.

The 13-episode series, Metropolis, will see Daily Planet journalist Lane and arch-villain-to-be Lex Luthor investigating the fringe science and uncovering the dark underworld of the titular city before the arrival of Superman, reports Deadline. It is set to debut on DC’s upcoming digital streaming platform in 2019.

The move is not unprecedented. The CW’s show Gotham is a prequel series that takes place before Batman showed up to save the people of Gotham and dig chief commissioner Jim Gordon (Ben McKenzie) out of trouble.

In fact, two of Gotham’s executive producers, John Stephens and Danny Cannon, are heavily involved here, with the former set to write the first episode, and the latter penned in to direct.

Metropolis is the fourth series ordered for the new DC digital service, joining WBTV’s Titans, and Warner Bros Animation’s Harley Quinn and Young Justice: Outsiders.

Metropolis will debut on DC Comic’s streaming service in 2019

