88% of viewers say Piers Morgan was too soft on Donald Trump in “sycophantic” ITV “love-in” interview

Choosing the hashtag #TrumpMorgan to promote his ITV interview with US president Donald Trump, Piers Morgan was clearly hoping it would go down as a modern-day Frost/Nixon, yet for the majority of viewers it wasn’t quite the in-depth, hard-hitting face-off that implied.

The interview we wanted vs what we got. #TrumpMorgan pic.twitter.com/KnFkGsbxlC — Mark Jones (@m0dernworld) January 28, 2018

In fact, a whopping 88% of those polled on Sunday night by RadioTimes.com said Morgan was not tough enough on Trump.

Was Piers Morgan tough enough on Donald Trump? #TrumpMorgan — Radio Times (@RadioTimes) January 28, 2018

Many of those commenting on Twitter found the “love-in” between Morgan and his “great friend” an uncomfortable watch that failed to press Trump on any of the important issues…

#TrumpMorgan A 45 minute mutual love-in. @realDonaldTrump ducked, dodged an squirmed when asked (never pressed) on climate change, domestic gun culture. The delusional fool thinks that women and muslims like him. And he did NOT apologise for blindly retweeting Britain First — Neil (@Moriarty306) January 28, 2018

#TrumpMorgan Feel like I’ve just watched two people engaging in foreplay and now I need to bleach my eyes and scrub my skin off — Heather Jones (@misshjones93) January 28, 2018

Piers sounds like every drunk girl in a club toilet trying to reassure their crying friend about how good they are. #TrumpMorgan — Pollyolivia (@Pollyolivia) January 28, 2018

Some found it really uncomfortable…

Piers Morgan’s head still clearly visible on Donald Trump’s X-ray after that interview #TrumpMorgan pic.twitter.com/P8kQDPGQl0 — DC (@Dtc1245Dc) January 28, 2018

I'd rather douche with a hedgehog than listen to another second of this circle-wank #TrumpMorgan — Sue Perkins (@sueperkins) January 28, 2018

On Facebook it was a similar story.

“The most sycophantic interview I have ever lived through,” wrote Collins Chidimuro, “and I grew up on a diet of Robert Mugabe interviews with the Zimbabwe state broadcaster. Shameful.”

“They just seemed to be kissing each other’s behinds,” noted John Wyres-Smith.

In the interests of balance we worked hard to dig out some positive reactions, although they were wildly outnumbered by the negative.

I think it’s fair to say @piersmorgan brought the best out of @realDonaldTrump who came across better than expected in my view. Gripping stuff! #TrumpMorgan — Andrew Kidd (@AndrewJohnKidd) January 28, 2018

I’m hooked. There’s no denying this interview is gripping, no matter what you think of @POTUS. #TrumpMorgan @itv — Ashna Hurynag (@ashnahurynag) January 28, 2018

Excellent watch tonight… Trump is very good at deflecting but I enjoyed it, congratulations to the amazing @piersmorgan on your interview with @POTUS.

I think I am starting to understand @POTUS a little more. #TrumpMorgan — Carla Lett (@MyBump2Baby) January 28, 2018

