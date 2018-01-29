Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
88% of viewers say Piers Morgan was too soft on Donald Trump in “sycophantic” ITV “love-in” interview

88% of viewers say Piers Morgan was too soft on Donald Trump in “sycophantic” ITV “love-in” interview

"Feel like I’ve just watched two people engaging in foreplay and now I need to bleach my eyes and scrub my skin off..."

Donald Trump and Piers Morgan

Warning: some of the tweets below contain mild swearing and graphic references to animals

Advertisement

Choosing the hashtag #TrumpMorgan to promote his ITV interview with US president Donald Trump, Piers Morgan was clearly hoping it would go down as a modern-day Frost/Nixon, yet for the majority of viewers it wasn’t quite the in-depth, hard-hitting face-off that implied.

In fact, a whopping 88% of those polled on Sunday night by RadioTimes.com said Morgan was not tough enough on Trump.

Many of those commenting on Twitter found the “love-in” between Morgan and his “great friend” an uncomfortable watch that failed to press Trump on any of the important issues…

Some found it really uncomfortable…

On Facebook it was a similar story.

“The most sycophantic interview I have ever lived through,” wrote Collins Chidimuro, “and I grew up on a diet of Robert Mugabe interviews with the Zimbabwe state broadcaster. Shameful.”

“They just seemed to be kissing each other’s behinds,” noted John Wyres-Smith.

In the interests of balance we worked hard to dig out some positive reactions, although they were wildly outnumbered by the negative.

Advertisement

This guy must have found them too…

Tags

All about President Trump - The Piers Morgan Interview

Donald Trump and Piers Morgan
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Donald Trump and Piers Morgan

Donald Trump to Piers Morgan: "I wouldn't say I'm a feminist"

Screengrab from ITV interview https://youtu.be/o_AbrEUMOqY (version without ITV watermark sent by email, TL)

Trump kind of, sort of, almost apologises for Britain First tweets in Piers Morgan interview

trump

Donald Trump tell-all Fire and Fury to be adapted into TV series

Donald Trump Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan to take on “good friend” Donald Trump in interview for ITV

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more