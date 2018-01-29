How can I watch coverage of the Grammys awards ceremony on TV?

The 60th Grammy Awards ceremony takes place on Sunday 28th January. Sadly for UK fans of music and awards and particularly music awards it isn’t televised live over here, although you can watch coverage of the red carpet live on E! (151 on Sky, 156 on Virgin, 321 on BT) from 10:30pm.

US viewers can see the main event live on CBS from 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT, which is 12:30am GMT, so would have been a late start for those in the UK anyway, but they can catch up with highlights on 4Music from 7pm on Monday night.

Here’s a run-down of the artists performing, who you may or may not get to see depending on whereabouts in the world you are…

Alessia Cara, Khalid and Logic, Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris and Eric Church, Bruno Mars and Cardi B, Childish Gambino, Elton John and Miley Cyrus, Emmylou Harris and Chris Stapleton, Gary Clark, Jr and Jon Batiste, Kendrick Lamar, Kesha, Lady Gaga, Little Big Town, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, Patti LuPone and Ben Platt, Pink, Rihanna, DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller, Sam Smith, Sting, SZA and U2.