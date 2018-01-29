Accessibility Links

Carrie Fisher wins posthumous Grammy

The late actress beat Bruce Springsteen and Mark Ruffalo in the spoken word category

Carrie Fisher (Getty, EH)

Carrie Fisher has been honoured with a posthumous Grammy award for best spoken word album for her narration of her memoir The Princess Diarist.

Inspired by Fisher’s diary entries while she filmed the original Star Wars movie in 1977, the book was released five weeks before her death in December 2016.

It revealed details of an onset affair with co-star Harrison Ford, and her recording of it pipped fellow Grammy nominees Bruce Springsteen and Mark Ruffalo to the post.

Fisher was also nominated for a spoken word Grammy in 2009 for her book Wishful Drinking.

Last July, Fisher received a posthumous Emmy nomination for best guest actress in a comedy for her performance in Catastrophe.

