New BBC1 show All Together Now reminded viewers of something – and they spotted someone familiar

But was it any good?

BBC1 launched its new Saturday night singing contest All Together Now this week. Potted guide: Rob Beckett hosts as contestants try to impress a judging panel of 100 assorted West End veterans, cabaret hosts, drag queens, rappers, Britain’s Got Talent contestants – and Gerry Halliwell – who are crammed into rows of tiny booths and show their appreciation by getting to their feet and joining in…

Are you ready to face the 100? 💯#AllTogetherNow starts Saturday 27th January, 7.15pm on @BBCOne pic.twitter.com/KYPgZ2UuPC — All Together Now (@alltogethernow) January 22, 2018

Here’s what viewers thought of it…

It looks like The Muppet Show

There's a programme on BBC One right now that looks like the Muppet Show's opening shot. #AllTogetherNow pic.twitter.com/fZRlveBczf — Tim (@TimForde) January 27, 2018

Watched about 2mins of the BBC's new music programme #AllTogetherNow. Wonder if they were deliberately trying to recreate the intro to The Muppet Show with that set design? pic.twitter.com/8QpWRK1Y6u — Karla (@KarlaGeorge) January 27, 2018

It’s like a giant game of Guess Who?

It’s like a live action version of “Guess Who”. “Are they female? Have they got red hair? Is she a spice girl?!”. #AllTogetherNow pic.twitter.com/VWMuTVsx6L — David (@wimbledog) January 27, 2018

Is the #bbc playing a massive game of guess who, right now? #AllTogetherNow pic.twitter.com/4S2IWHSFeU — Emma Thirkill (@emmathirkill) January 27, 2018

It’s like something they’d come up with on W1A

*BBC production meeting*

"Remember 1 vs 100, the quiz thing we did?"

"Yeah"

"We've still got the set. How can we use it?"

"Oh I dunno. Some sort of singing crap"

"Aren't people sick of those?"

"We'll put Geri Halliwell in"

"BRILLIANT! Pub?" #AllTogetherNow — Enough of That v2.018 (@AndyGilder) January 27, 2018

"Ok, now. Bear with me here. Karaoke, but with Rob Beckett and Geri Halliwell" #AllTogetherNow pic.twitter.com/GnFlL4xW6s — Enough of That v2.018 (@AndyGilder) January 27, 2018

It’s actually pretty good

BBC1 might have a nice little hit on their hand! Fresh, original and doesn't take itself too seriously! Bravo! #AllTogetherNow — Daniel Jones (@Daniel__Jones) January 27, 2018

Honestly never felt more cynical about anything like I did about #AllTogetherNow but I am sitting here with the biggest smile on my face! — Annie (@McAnnie_F1) January 27, 2018

So apparently I might be in the minority (at least according to twitter anyway) but I am really enjoying #AllTogetherNow ❤ — Barnsey (@officialbarnsey) January 27, 2018

It’s actually pretty dire

#AllTogetherNow Dear BBC. Can I please have a refund on my TV licence? — Anne Gillvray (@DoncasterLass) January 27, 2018

has a show ever been pulled mid broadcast #AllTogetherNow — Andy (@DERBY5HIRE) January 27, 2018

Think this is good enough reason to break dry January 😩😩#AllTogetherNow — amanda vale (@mandaj2022) January 27, 2018

Isn’t that the “chicken chow mein and pork balls” bloke from the Hungry House ads?

Seriously is this the fella from the hungry house advert singing about his chicken balls & his chow mien? #AllTogetherNow pic.twitter.com/aVYTkVryDT — 🎵🎶Lady Scully🎵🎶 (@LadyScully) January 27, 2018