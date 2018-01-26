Call the Midwife viewers are already in love with new recruit Lucille
The latest addition to Nonnatus House lit up a particularly teary episode of the BBC drama
From plunging into the big freeze of 1962-63, to the heartbreaking death of an elderly Mrs Gelin, Call the Midwife opened its seventh series with an impeccable tear-jerking episode.
However, there was one ray of sunshine to brighten up a potentially gloomy instalment: new midwife Lucille Anderson.
VIDEO EXCLUSIVE! #callthemidwife series 7 introduces a brand new midwife to Nonnatus House – Nurse Lucille Anderson! @Leonie_Elliott and the team discuss the history behind our latest Nonnatun xx pic.twitter.com/676DKNLkpD
— Call The Midwife (@CallTheMidwife1) January 16, 2018
The show’s first black midwife, played by Leonie Elliott, not only wowed Trixie with her midwifery knowledge, but immediately won over viewers with her kindhearted nature:
I’m already in love with Lucille #callthemidwife
— jenna (@jenbri17) January 22, 2018
Absolutely in love with @Leonie_Elliott (and Lucille of course) and I she’s absolutely gorgeous I cannot take it #CalltheMidwife
— Laura Main Fans (@mainiators) January 21, 2018
Nurse Lucille is a ray of sunshine. The 2018 midwife team is looking tip top! 👌#callthemidwife
— Meenu Bangur (@MeenuBangur) January 21, 2018
Lucille is so cute, oh my god #callthemidwife
— chloe. (@newxxromantic) January 21, 2018
The first Black nurse in Nonnatus House, *and* a former librarian? I think it's fair to say I love Sister Lucille Anderson. #CallTheMidwife
— Sister Outrider (@ClaireShrugged) January 21, 2018
And Twitter users praised the series for reflecting the diversity of midwives:
So excited that #callthemidwife is back!!…and finally reflecting the contribution of black midwives to the health service with a main character👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽#BBCOne
— Veda Harrison (@Minkymoo99) January 21, 2018
Loved the way they introduced the nurses that came from the West Indies and kept our NHS going. It was great to have a nod to Taunton as the hospital they recently did a documentary on how the nurses from the West Indies trained at the hospital @MusgrovePark #callthemidwife
— Abigail Thorne (@thorne_abigail) January 21, 2018
My nan was a nurse in the #60s and used to talk about West Indies nurses arriving in Taunton and Somerset to undertake nursing duties. #Taunton mentioned in @CallTheMidwife1 tonight. #CallTheMidwife History at its truth.
— Sepsis Nurse (@MerrellJames) January 21, 2018
Others are already hoping Lucille will forge strong friendships over the series…
Never knew until now that all I want in life is for Lucille and Sister Monica Joan to become BFFs. #callthemidwife
— ✨Poppy✨ (@PoppyStarkie) January 21, 2018
A good start to the new series.
Introduction of a new midwife.
Already ship the new BFF's Sister Monica Joan & Lucille Plus the show was intense from the get go.
With the birth of a baby and the death of an eldery lady.. #callthemidwife
— Brittany_Smark (@SmarkBrittany7) January 21, 2018
And although the new addition didn’t stop many from missing departed couple Patsy and Delia…
Love nurse Lucille already but still miss Patsy & Delia though #callthemidwife pic.twitter.com/lBzjQvN1Gf
— Gretel Armstrong (@GretelSugar) January 21, 2018
I miss Patsy and Delia! 😢 #CallTheMidwife pic.twitter.com/2aphI3zCbj
— Louisa Block (@LouisaBlock) January 21, 2018
…it looks like Lucille has firmly settled into Nonnatus House:
Just look at her- so wonderful. ❤️❤️ @Leonie_Elliott https://t.co/Xa4dmWRym1
— Jennifer Kirby (@JenniferKirby08) January 21, 2018
The wonderful @Leonie_Elliott – brillaintly thoughtful and assured in her work ….and great fun on set!! #callthemidwife pic.twitter.com/KQvX6ivCuf
— Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) January 21, 2018
Call the Midwife continues at 8pm on Sundays on BBC1