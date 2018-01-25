Everything you need to know about the return of The Voice, featuring new coach Olly Murs

The Voice UK returns to our screens this Saturday night with the first round of blind auditions. Here’s how to watch it, what to expect and who is coaching this series…

What time is The Voice UK on TV?

The singing contest continues on Saturday 27th January at 8pm on ITV.

What can we expect?

The best thing about The Voice UK has got to be the blind auditions. Seeing immensely talented (and often very unassuming) singers delivering such unexpected performances is compelling. Simon, a 30-year-old teacher who had all four coaches turning at the end of the last episode, was the perfect example of this. Who saw that voice coming?

But someone perhaps not enjoying the blinds quite as much is Olly Murs. The new coach is getting a bit of a rough ride: if he’s not the only one to turn for an act, more often than not he’s getting snubbed for some of the more experienced stars. And then last week he even got a punch in the arm from Tom Jones! Come on, Tom, he’s not that bad…

Review by Frances Taylor

Who are the judges?

The aforementioned Murs joins Voice veterans will.i.am and Sir Tom Jones, and American singer and actress Jennifer Hudson, who impressed last year.

Is there a The Voice UK series 7 trailer?

Yep, check it out below.