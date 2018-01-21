Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Who is Jake Quickenden? Dancing On Ice 2018 contestant profile

Who is Jake Quickenden? Dancing On Ice 2018 contestant profile

X Factor, X Factor, I'm a Celeb and now DOI - it's safe to say our Jake likes a bit of reality telly

Jake Quickenden playing the piano

Name: Jake Quickenden

Advertisement

Age: 29

Twitter: @JakeQuickenden

Instagram: jakequickenden14

Best known for: appearing on The X Factor (twice) and I’m a Celebrity

Bio: Reality king Jake kick-started his career as a contestant on The X Factor in 2012 and two years later he was back to try again, this time making it through to the live stages. In the blink of an eye, he was in the Australian jungle on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! where he was runner-up.

The multi-talented Jake has even had something of a career as a footballer, having played for the big four of Scunthorpe, Frickley Athletic, Bottesford Town and Ossett Town.

Despite his athletic background, Jake has admitted to being “terrified” about Dancing On Ice and his first foray onto the rink provided a shock revelation: “Ice is cold!”

He’s remaining upbeat though: “I just feel so lucky that I’ve been asked to do it. I’m so buzzing, I can’t even explain. It’s my mums favourite!… I’ve been wearing Danielle’s tights to get used to [the lycra]!”

In case you were wondering, Danielle is Danielle Fogarty, Jake’s fiancé and the daughter of Superbike champion Carl “Foggy” Fogarty, the man who beat him to the I’m a Celebrity crown.

Advertisement

Dancing On Ice is on Sunday nights on ITV from 7th January

Tags

All about The X Factor

Jake Quickenden playing the piano
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2014: Jake Quickenden

Celebrity Big Brother, Channel 5 email, SL

Who is going into the Celebrity Big Brother house?

imagenotavailable1

King of the Jungle Carl Fogarty watches I’m a Celeb with his winner’s staff

imagenotavailable1

I’m A Celebrity: It’s the full lyrics to Michael Buerk’s jungle rap

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more