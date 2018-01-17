Who is John Barnes? Celebrity Big Brother 2018 contestant profile

Everything you need to know about the football legend entering this year's CBB house

Celebrity Big Brother 2017 contestants: John Barnes

Advertisement

Age: 54

Twitter: @officialbarnesy

Instagram: officialbarnesy

Best known for: Being an England and Liverpool football legend

Bio: Jamaican-born footballer John moved to London with his family when he was 12 years old and joined Watford when he was just 17.

He made his England debut in 1983 and was snapped up by Liverpool in 1987. While at the Merseyside club he won the FA Cup and First Division twice, scoring 106 goals in 403 matches.

He played at Newcastle United for two years before finishing up his career on the pitch at Charlton Athletic in 1999.

Barnes then went on to coach Celtic, the Jamaican national squad and Tranmere Rovers.

He’s also a seasoned sports pundit and a successful music star. The rap section of New Order’s World in Motion was written and performed by Barnes.

He performed the lead rap in in Liverpool FC and The Boot Toom Boys’ Pass & Move (It’s The Liverpool Groove).

Advertisement

And he also joined his fellow players on the 1988 Anfield Rap.