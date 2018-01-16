Accessibility Links

Will Ferrell crashed Roger Federer’s post-match interview and gave him the full Ron Burgundy treatment

“Roger, would you describe your game as a silky gazelle?”

Will Ferrell, Roger Federer, John McEnroe at the Australian Open (Getty, EH)

A new sports interviewer made his debut at the Australian Open on Tuesday… in the form of Will Ferrell.

The actor and comedian crashed Roger Federer’s post-match interview in character as his Anchorman legend Ron Burgundy and – by the beard of Zeus! – the results were good.

Federer had just won a straight sets victory against Aljaž Bedene and was being interviewed by tennis legend John McEnroe when Ferrell sauntered onto the court.

“It’s great to be here with Roger Federer and John Mackintosh,” he began, much to McEnroe’s amusement, before asking Federer a series of wonderfully weird questions.

“Roger, would you describe your game as a silky gazelle?” he asked. To which Federer replied, “Er, don’t they get eaten at the end?”

Other hard-hitting questions he posed were: “You seem not to age. Are you a witch or a vampire?” and “Do you get tired of fans screaming ‘C’mon Roger!’?”

Then, in true Ron Burgundy-style, he signed off with: “Stay classy, Melbourne.”

