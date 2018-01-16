There’s a twist ahead in Celebrity Big Brother’s second eviction

And we know exactly when the next eviction is happening, too

Celebrity Big Brother will be losing two housemates in its next eviction as the nominations have been confirmed.

Advertisement

The second elimination on CBB will take place on Friday 19th January when not one but two celebrities will be losing their place on the show.

The nominations are Ann Widdecombe, John Barnes, Andrew Brady, Rachel Johnson and Daniel O’Reilly.

The five celebrities were nominated by the boys only as they currently have the power in the house.

<section><h2>CBB 2018 | Who should leave the house in the second eviction?</h2></section><section><h2>Amanda Barrie</h2></section><section><h3>Andrew Brady</h3></section><section><h3>Ann Widdecombe</h3></section><section><h3>Ashley James</h3></section><section><h3>Daniel O’Reilly (Dapper Laughs)</h3></section><section><h3>Ginuwine</h3></section><section><h3>Jess Impiazzi</h3></section><section><h3>John Barnes</h3></section><section><h3>Jonny Mitchell</h3></section><section><h3>Maggie Oliver</h3></section><section><h3>Malika Haqq</h3></section><section><h3>Rachel Johnson</h3></section><section><h3>Shane Jenek / Courtney Act</h3></section><section><h3>Shane Lynch</h3></section><section><h3>Wayne Sleep</h3></section>

It’s perhaps no surprise that Rachel has been nominated after a clip from Monday’s programme showed Wayne getting a telling off from Big Brother for discussing nominations – something that is strictly banned in the house.

Talking in the kitchen, Wayne said about Rachel Johnson: “I’m not talking about nominations but anyway – so, I’ve gone off her again…Anyway she’s aware now, so of course I’m not going to do what I said. But now after the shopping list and the parmesan I’m thinking back again to my original idea.” Oops.

Wayne then had to write out lines on a blackboard that read ‘I must not discuss nominations’.

The first housemate to leave CBB was journalist India Willoughby, who lost out to former Love Island star Jonny Mitchell.

Advertisement

Celebrity Big Brother airs daily at 9pm on Channel 5