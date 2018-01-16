Is Big Narstie the best weather presenter ever? (Yes.)

Big Narstie presented the weather forecast live on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday and it was amazing.

While the ITV show’s resident weatherman Alex Beresford took care of the graphics, the rapper proceeded to warn viewers about the narstie climes coming their way.

Piers Morgan particularly enjoyed Big Narstie’s foray into meteorology, and could be heard cracking up in the studio.

WATCH: 'Man better know it’s cold outside!’ – 😂 @bignarstie does the weather LIVE on air! The full online weather report is coming soon #gmb pic.twitter.com/6NJNAfXiIq — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 16, 2018

“Boom, the streets of England, what I’m trying to say to you yeah, no one T-shirt business,” Big Narstie said.

“It’s cold nuh rass down here. See it all down here? Blitzkrieg. Double up, double up.

“See it over here, extra clothes. Wellies, mudfest. Anybody got pets, no saving them we getting bare mud in your yard. Edinburgh – peak times. Highlands – a bag of snow.”

Wow. Move over Tomasz Schafernaker, we might have a new favourite weather presenter.