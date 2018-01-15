Accessibility Links

Is Planet Earth II on Netflix?

How to watch and stream the Emmy Award-winning nature documentary in the UK

Planet Earth II has been highly anticipated since the Emmy Award winning 1st series, Planet Earth, aired in 2006.

The six part nature documentary series takes viewers on a journey from islands and mountains to grasslands and cities, documenting the animals that live there and the dangers that they face.

It is narrated by national treasure, Sir David Attenborough, and boasts a soundtrack composed by the Lion King and the Dark Night composer, Hans Zimmer.

Originally viewed by 10 million people when it broadcast in December 2016, those who missed out need not despair. The series is currently available to stream on BBC iPlayer and Amazon Prime Video or Sky On Demand for subscribers.

Unfortunately, avid Netflix bingers will have to go to the USA to get their nature fix as Planet Earth II is not currently available on Netflix in the UK.

