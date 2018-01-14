Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
When is The Coronation documentary featuring the Queen on TV?

When is The Coronation documentary featuring the Queen on TV?

Everything you need to know about the BBC1 documentary featuring a very rare discussion with Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II with the St Edward's Crown in The Coronation (BBC, HF)

A one-off BBC documentary has been made about the Queen’s coronation in 1953. Here’s when to watch it and what to expect…

Advertisement

What time is it on TV?

The Coronation is on Sunday 14th January at 8pm on BBC1.

What can we expect?

The documentary centres on Queen Elizabeth II’s 1953 coronation. It features a rare interview with the British monarch by royal commentator Alastair Bruce, in which she shares her memories of the ceremony and the state of the nation at the time, as well as reminiscing further back to seeing her father crowned when she was 11.

The Queen also talks about what is in essence the world’s most glorious, expensive and well-stocked jewellery box, the crown jewels.

It also includes contributions from those involved in the ceremony, including a choirboy who sang a solo.

Is there a trailer?

Advertisement

Yes, here you go…

Tags

All about The Coronation

Queen Elizabeth II with the St Edward's Crown in The Coronation (BBC, HF)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Queen Elizabeth II with the St Edward's Crown in The Coronation (BBC, HF)

The Queen looks back on her own coronation in new footage from upcoming BBC special

Claire Foy in The Crown season 2 (Netflix, JG)

Queen Elizabeth II is one of Wikipedia’s most read pages in 2017 – because of The Crown

The Crown main image

The Crown: Sorting the facts from the fiction in Netflix’s drama

TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 29: Former U.S. President Barack Obama and Prince Harry share a joke as they watch wheelchair baskeball on day 7 of the Invictus Games 2017 on September 29, 2017 in Toronto, Canada (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation)

Prince Harry asked Barack Obama if he prefers Suits or The Good Wife

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more