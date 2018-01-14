Cheryl Baker is the second celebrity confirmed for Dancing on Ice 2018

Singer Cheryl Baker, 63 – who won the Eurovision Song Contest with Bucks Fizz in 1981 – will be one of 12 famous(ish) faces hitting the rink on the 2018 series of Dancing On Ice.

Baker confirmed the news during an appearance live on Lorraine in October, where she said she had already taken a tumble on the ice: “I started training yesterday … I’ve fallen over a couple of times!”

She also revealed she’s not a complete novice, having briefly taken up skating at the age of 12. But that’s done nothing to calm her nerves ahead of the upcoming competition: “I am feeling nervous. [In training] I was told to do all these movements and go on one leg – I thought ‘I can’t do that!’”

Ta-dah! @Cherylbaker has made her mind up to be a #DancingOnIce contestant!! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/SF5tqUMxlh — Dancing On Ice (@dancingonice) October 31, 2017

Dancing on Ice is returning to ITV early after a three-year hiatus: the show was last on the air in 2014. Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will be hosting after fronting DOI for six years between 2006 and 2011.

Dancing On Ice is on Sunday nights on ITV from 7th January