Cats across the nation were transfixed by the BBC’s Big Cats documentary

Household cats took a moment to paws and reflect on their feline cousins

Pet cats across the UK were transfixed by a new BBC documentary following the lives of Big Cats on Thursday night.

The new nature series is narrated by Doctor Foster villain Bertie Carvel and promises to show the “enthralling behaviour” of cats in the wild – and it proved to be the purrfect viewing pleasure for viewers’ pet cats.

Many owners took to Twitter to share photos of their mesmerised moggies staring or pawing at their TV screens when the show was on. (Meanwhile, mice were wreaking havoc in the outside world.)

My little Chiyo can’t get her 5 month old brain around it! 😆😻 pic.twitter.com/M5mnFxWtg2 — Jen E (@Beanie8_8) January 11, 2018

Both cats watching the little cat on #BigCats 🐈 pic.twitter.com/HXZrjyqPzR — Barrie Quartermain (@barrie_q) January 11, 2018

Anyone else got a little cat watching #BigCats? pic.twitter.com/RfyPweExe2 — Paul Stanworth (@paulstanworth) January 11, 2018

Wants to be part of the tribe #BigCats pic.twitter.com/TfV8Fw72dD — Aimée Gallagher (@AimzGallz) January 11, 2018

Tabby checking out the snow leopard pic.twitter.com/kWJeo2Vdtj — Audrey (@audanderson1) January 11, 2018

@BBCOne Buzz is gripped! She was watching from my knee then jumped off to sit on the tv stand! #BigCats pic.twitter.com/QmtKMKwza5 — Elizabeth Foss (@elizabeth_foss) January 11, 2018

Humans are watching #BigCats on @BBCOne…Might as well check out the competition pic.twitter.com/9K3uoxm5vv — Ellie (@ellietcat) January 11, 2018

Big Cats continues on Thursday 18th January at 8pm on BBC1