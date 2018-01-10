Who is Leonie Elliott? Meet the star playing Call the Midwife’s new nurse Lucille Anderson

Leonie Elliott will bring a “fresh new energy” to Nonnatus House as West Indian nurse Lucille Anderson in series seven

There’s a new nurse at Nonnatus House, and her name is Lucille Anderson.

Advertisement

With her arrival in the first episode of series seven, Lucille – played by Leonie Elliott – becomes the first West Indian midwife to feature as a regular character in BBC drama Call the Midwife.

Who is new Call the Midwife cast member Leonie Elliott?

Before she arrived in Poplar and put on her nurse’s uniform, actress Leonie Elliott was best known for her role in Black Mirror episode Hated in the Nation, where she played Fiona. She has also recently been in Casualty, Boogie Man and Damned, and in 2015 she featured in Lenny Henry’s BBC comedy drama Danny and the Human Zoo.

She also appeared in BBC3 drama short Scotch Bonnet – check out her performance below.

The 29-year-old featured in the BBC’s 2017 ‘New Talent Hotlist’, but she’s had an extensive career already, first appearing as a young kid on TV in Undercover Heart in 1998 and the 2003 movie Wondrous Oblivion. Her Mum first enrolled in a part time drama school when she was just six, and as a child actress she went on to appear on stage in the musicals The Lion King and Annie – so who knows, maybe Nurse Lucille Anderson will reveal her talent for singing and dancing…

Who does Leonie Elliot play in Call the Midwife series seven?

Speaking at the Radio Times & BFI Television Festival in June, Call the Midwife creator Heidi Thomas promised: “We’ll be introducing our first West Indian young regular midwife to Nonnatus House in series seven. She’s going to bring stories with her, and a different cultural point of view, and that’s very exciting… casting is currently underway, and we look forward to introducing Lucille to our ten million fans very soon.”

Funny and clever newcomer Nurse Lucille will apparently settle in swiftly and bring a “fresh new energy” to life at Nonnatus House. Her story will introduce viewers to the experiences of Caribbean nurses who came over to England in the 1960s to work in the growing NHS.

Executive producer Pippa Harris said: “We can’t wait to introduce the audience to our new midwife, Lucille, played by the hugely talented and captivating Leonie Elliott. From her first audition, Leonie managed to embody the essence of this elegant, intelligent, witty character who Heidi Thomas has created with her customary skill.

“Lucille is a fantastic addition to the Nonnatus House team and we know she will be warmly welcomed by the nuns and midwives.”

Advertisement

Call the Midwife returns on Sunday 21st January at 8pm on BBC1