Celebrity Big Brother’s Ann Widdecombe thinks Meghan Markle is “trouble” because of her “background”
The former Tory politician is not excited about the royal wedding
Celebrity Big Brother contestant Ann Widdecombe has declared her disapproval of Prince Harry’s fiancée Meghan Markle – because of her “background”.
The former Conservative MP, 70, told her housemates in the CBB bedroom that she wasn’t too keen on Suits actress Markle, announcing: “I think she’s trouble.”
Asked for her reasons, Widdecombe explained: “Background, attitude. I worry.”
And after another contestant remarked that Markle is older than 33-year-old Prince Harry and has been married once before, she added: “Yes. I add it all up and I’m uneasy.”
In a preview clip from Tuesday’s episode, it is unclear precisely what “background” and “attitude” Widdecombe is referring to.
American actress Markle, 36, is mixed race with a Caucasian father and an African American mother. She has built a successful career as an actress and humanitarian, founded a lifestyle website, and will soon become a British citizen.
She was previously married to the actor and producer Trevor Engelson, before they divorced in 2013.
