This is when the first Celebrity Big Brother 2018 eviction is happening

Five of the celebs have already won immunity, but who will be the first to leave Channel 5's Big Brother house?

Celebrity Big Brother has confirmed that the first eviction will take place on Friday 12th January.

The first celebrity will be leaving the house ten days after the series launched with an all-female line-up to celebrate the centenary of women’s suffrage, with celebrities including journalist Rachel Johnson and former Made in Chelsea star Ashley James.

Eight men, including former footballer John Barnes and Boyzone’s Shane Lynch, entered the house just three days later.

A series of tasks and games that challenged perceptions of gender had Ann Widdecombe changing a tyre and The Apprentice’s Andrew Brady being subjected to a device that simulated giving birth. The celebs who came through these challenges would be granted immunity in the first round of evictions.

Who has immunity from the first eviction?

Five of the celebrities are immune from being voted out of the house so far. They are:

Celebrity Big Brother airs daily at 9pm on Channel 5