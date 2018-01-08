What’s your definitive ranking of Star Trek TV series?

As Star Trek Discovery returns to our screens we want YOU to rank the Star Trek TV series from best to worst

Which Star Trek TV series is the best of all time?

That’s a question that’s been debated for generations and now we want you to boldly go where many men and women have gone before by ranking every Star Trek TV series produced so far from best to worst.

And there’s quite the selection to mull over, from Gene Roddenberry’s Original Series (starring William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy) and the subsequent Animated Series to The Next Generation (with Patrick Stewart’s Jean Luc Picard), Deep Space Nine (with Avery Brooks’ Benjamin Sisko) to Voyager (Kate Mulgrew made her debut as Kathryn Janeway), and two prequel series – Enterprise with Scott Bakula’s Jonathan Archer and Discovery with Sonequa Martin-Green’s Michael Burnham serving under Jason Isaacs’ Captain Gabriel Lorca.

So what are you waiting for? Get selecting!

Your votes will decide our definitive ranking and settle the debate once and for all…