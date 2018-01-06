Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
How do you rate Olly Murs as a Voice UK coach?

How do you rate Olly Murs as a Voice UK coach?

Are you Team Olly?

ITV TL

The Voice UK has returned to our TV screens for a brand new series – and it’s brought former X Factor contestant Olly Murs with it.

Advertisement

Olly, who sang and danced his way to second place in the X Factor final in 2009 before co-hosting the show in 2015, with mixed success, takes over from Gavin Rossdale on the famous spinning red seats.

But how would you rate Mr Murs as a coach? Do you think he has what it takes to lead a team to victory? Or should he stick to the day job?

Cast your vote and have your say…

Advertisement

Tags

All about The X Factor

ITV TL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

ITV TL

Olly Murs: presenting The X Factor was “restrictive”

ITV, TL

“Some of them have never been on stage!”: Tom Jones and The Voice coaches give their verdict on the X Factor judges

Olly Murs (Getty,mh)

Why the Oxford Street fiasco shows the importance of good journalism

After endless revamps, is The X Factor now beyond repair?

Frances Taylor
Frances Taylor
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more