How do you rate Olly Murs as a Voice UK coach?
Are you Team Olly?
The Voice UK has returned to our TV screens for a brand new series – and it’s brought former X Factor contestant Olly Murs with it.
Olly, who sang and danced his way to second place in the X Factor final in 2009 before co-hosting the show in 2015, with mixed success, takes over from Gavin Rossdale on the famous spinning red seats.
- Olly Murs: presenting The X Factor was “restrictive”
- Olly Murs apologises for X Factor mistake, Dermot O’Leary sends support
- Here’s a first look at Olly Murs on The Voice UK coaching panel
But how would you rate Mr Murs as a coach? Do you think he has what it takes to lead a team to victory? Or should he stick to the day job?
Cast your vote and have your say…