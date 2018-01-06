How do you rate Olly Murs as a Voice UK coach?

The Voice UK has returned to our TV screens for a brand new series – and it’s brought former X Factor contestant Olly Murs with it.

Olly, who sang and danced his way to second place in the X Factor final in 2009 before co-hosting the show in 2015, with mixed success, takes over from Gavin Rossdale on the famous spinning red seats.

But how would you rate Mr Murs as a coach? Do you think he has what it takes to lead a team to victory? Or should he stick to the day job?

Cast your vote and have your say…

