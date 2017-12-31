What we already know about Love Island 2018

Get your 100% type on paper written down and sent off to ITV2 - applications are now open!

Are we going to see more Love Island than ever before this summer?

With applications now being open for the next series of Love Island, we’ve been given a few hints for what we can expect when the hit ITV2 reality show returns in 2018…

The online application process states that potential islanders will need to be available for “a minimum of ten weeks” from May 2018. With the show previously running for eight weeks, could the fourth series be the longest ever run for the show?

What we do know for certain is that a glamorous villa in Europe will again be the destination for the singletons, with the application requiring budding contestants to be able to travel within the EU.

So although the show being a mega hit for ITV2, the budget hasn’t been upped to send the likes of Chris and Kem to the Caribbean. Instead, it looks like the show could well be returning to the island of Majorca, where the past three series have been filmed.

Also, despite Love Island sometimes outperforming ITV in the 9pm slot, the show will be remaining on ITV2 and won’t be switching to the main channel when it comes back in 2018.

How do I apply for Love Island 2018?

As long as you’re over 18, it couldn’t be easier. You need to click here to fill out an online application form. But don’t little bit leave it too late as the closing date is 30th April 2018.

Love Island returns to ITV2 in 2018.