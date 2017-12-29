Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Matt Lucas was told he wouldn’t be in the Doctor Who Christmas special

Matt Lucas was told he wouldn’t be in the Doctor Who Christmas special

The fan favourite character ended up making a surprise appearance in Peter Capaldi's final episode

Matt Lucas in Doctor Who's Christmas special, YouTube, SL

Matt Lucas’ Nardole made a guest appearance in the Doctor Who Christmas special in a twist that came as a surprise to fans – and to Lucas himself!

Advertisement

The actor and comedian recorded a behind-the-scenes video explaining how his role came about, and revealed that even he was told he would play no part in Peter Capaldi’s final episode.

“I was very surprised because I’d been told I wasn’t in this year’s Christmas special, just like I was told I wasn’t in last year’s Christmas special,” said Lucas from the set of the festive instalment.

“I was chuffed to bits that I got to work with Peter Capaldi again.

“Pearl Mackie I really wasn’t fussed about,” he joked, in front of his co-star who reprised her role as Bill Potts for the final time.

Doctor Who’s festive episode – the final one to feature Capaldi – also saw showrunner Steven Moffat handover the reins to Chris Chibnall whose new Doctor, Jodie Whittaker, appeared in the closing moments.

Advertisement

The broadcast drew in an audience of 5.7 million viewers and plenty of positive reaction on social media.

Tags

All about Doctor Who

Peter Capaldi, BBC Pictures, SL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Peter Capaldi and Jodie Whittaker in the Doctor Who 2017 Christmas Special

Fans say Jodie Whittaker nailed her Doctor Who debut but Peter Capaldi ruled the Christmas special

Doctor Who stars Mandip Gill, Bradley Walsh, Jodie Whittaker and Tosin Cole (BBC, BD)

Karen Gillan and Pearl Mackie have some advice for Jodie Whittaker’s new Doctor Who companions

Capalday

Watch Peter Capaldi’s best Doctor Who moments in this truly epic video

143765.8be0c5b8-083d-48a5-a89e-62fd1d1a3b0c

Peter Capaldi pays tribute to Steven Moffat and Doctor Who co-stars in epic speech

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more