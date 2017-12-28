Peter Capaldi wrote a sweet letter to help a young Doctor Who fan cope with his regeneration

Saying goodbye to a favourite character can be a real downer for young fans of a book, film or TV series – especially if you’re only nine years old.

Brian McGilloway’s son David was facing a tough Christmas indeed, as he prepared to say goodbye to Peter Capaldi’s Twelfth Doctor, but the main man himself stepped in to spread some Christmas magic and soften the blow.

In a letter addressed to David (dated November 23rd 1963 – we see what he did there!), the actor encouraged the young boy to embrace and enjoy the upcoming regeneration.

“Even though it can be a little bit icky (like really bad flu) it has always, ALWAYS, turned out to be good for Doctor Who”, Capaldi wrote. “The new Doctor always becomes your favourite and the one that goes… well, he never really goes, he is always there, somewhere in time and space, and if you think about him enough you’ll see him and he’ll see you.”

#PeterCapaldi is my 9 year old son’s fav #DoctorWho and he was dreading his regeneration. And then he got this letter with some words of comfort from the Doctor himself among his Santa presents. Such a kind man. pic.twitter.com/Dki37Wt6Er — Brian McGilloway (@BrianMcGilloway) December 27, 2017

The Scottish actor – whose last scenes as the 12th Doctor aired on Christmas Day – reminded the young man that “everything ends, and it’s always sad. But everything begins again and that’s always happy.”

“Be happy”, he concluded.

Those are Doctor’s orders.