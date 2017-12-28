Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Peter Capaldi wrote a sweet letter to help a young Doctor Who fan cope with his regeneration

Peter Capaldi wrote a sweet letter to help a young Doctor Who fan cope with his regeneration

The Twelfth Doctor made one young boy's Christmas with his comforting words

RT, TL

Saying goodbye to a favourite character can be a real downer for young fans of a book, film or TV series – especially if you’re only nine years old.

Advertisement

Brian McGilloway’s son David was facing a tough Christmas indeed, as he prepared to say goodbye to Peter Capaldi’s Twelfth Doctor, but the main man himself stepped in to spread some Christmas magic and soften the blow.

In a letter addressed to David (dated November 23rd 1963 – we see what he did there!), the actor encouraged the young boy to embrace and enjoy the upcoming regeneration.

“Even though it can be a little bit icky (like really bad flu) it has always, ALWAYS, turned out to be good for Doctor Who”, Capaldi wrote. “The new Doctor always becomes your favourite and the one that goes… well, he never really goes, he is always there, somewhere in time and space, and if you think about him enough you’ll see him and he’ll see you.”

The Scottish actor – whose last scenes as the 12th Doctor aired on Christmas Day – reminded the young man that “everything ends, and it’s always sad. But everything begins again and that’s always happy.”

“Be happy”, he concluded.

Advertisement

Those are Doctor’s orders.

Tags

All about Doctor Who

RT, TL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Capalday

Watch Peter Capaldi’s best Doctor Who moments in this truly epic video

Screen Shot 2017-12-25 at 18.47.02

Doctor Who named the best TV show of Christmas Day 2017 – but the Queen wins the TV ratings battle

Peter Capaldi's Twelfth Doctor regenerating

Doctor Who behind the scenes video reveals the secrets of Peter Capaldi’s “unspeakably stressful” regeneration scene

Stranger Things season 2

Find your favourite The best TV series to watch on Netflix right now

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more