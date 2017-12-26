Did the BBC’s Little Women live up to your expectations?

We want to know what YOU thought of the BBC's new three-part adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's classic novel

Call The Midwife’s Heidi Thomas is quite the fan of Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women, so adapting the novel for television was something of a dream come true for her.

Her three-part dramatisation of Alcott’s much-loved 1868 novel about Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy March plays out across the 26th, 27th and 28th of December on BBC1.

Thomas is not the only one who’s fallen in love with the tale of the March sisters, though: Their story has already inspired several adaptations for both TV and cinema screens and won the hearts of readers around the world.

Adapting such a beloved tale is always a risk – so has it paid off?

Did the new BBC adaptation live up to your expectations? Did Maya Hawke’s Jo win you over? And did you fall in love with the story all over again, just as Thomas did while writing the script?

Cast your vote and have your say…