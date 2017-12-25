Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
The Great Christmas Bake Off: What has returning contestant Paul Jagger been up to since he left GBBO?

The Great Christmas Bake Off: What has returning contestant Paul Jagger been up to since he left GBBO?

How far did he get in the competition? What’s he been doing ever since? Everything you need to know about the former Bake Off contestant

Paul Jagger Bake Off (Channel 4, EH)

Paul Jagger – aka the creator of the famous “bread lion” – was a quarterfinalist on The Great British Bake Off in 2015.

Advertisement

People reckon he looked quite a lot like judge Paul Hollywood, who said the lion was one of the best things he had ever seen made out of bread. #NeverForget.

Age: 51

From: Swansea

Twitter: @pauljagger31

Instagram: @pauljagger31

What has Paul been up to since Bake Off?

Paul has been very busy teaching baking classes, which are especially popular for hen and stag parties. The company, Bake with a Legend, also offers sessions with lots of other Bake Off alumni including Jane Beedle, Howard Middleton and Andrew Smyth.

Judging by Paul’s Twitter account, he’s also been sharing his baking wisdom at numerous workshops and food festivals.

Outside of baking, Paul has kept his original job as a prison governor. In fact, Princess Anne recently asked him to bake her brownies when she visited his place of work.

Advertisement

The Great Christmas Bake Off will air on Monday 25th December at 7.40pm and Monday 1st January at 7.40pm – both on Channel 4

Tags

All about The Great Christmas Bake Off

The Great British Bake Off Christmas special 2017
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Paul Hollywood (Getty, EH)

Bake Off star Paul Hollywood on fame, fortune – and why he feels “under siege”

The Great British Bake Off Christmas Special - (Val, Paul, Becca and Selasi)

Our favourite former bakers are BACK for The Great British Bake Off 2017 Christmas special

The Great British Bake Off 2017 - Winner Sophie (Channel 4, JG)

Bake Off finalists Sophie and Steven are going on a baking holiday – why aren’t Channel 4 going along too?

The Great British Bake Off Noel Fielding

What Channel 4 got right – and wrong – with The Great British Bake Off

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more