The Great Christmas Bake Off: What has returning contestant Paul Jagger been up to since he left GBBO?

How far did he get in the competition? What’s he been doing ever since? Everything you need to know about the former Bake Off contestant

Paul Jagger – aka the creator of the famous “bread lion” – was a quarterfinalist on The Great British Bake Off in 2015.

Advertisement

People reckon he looked quite a lot like judge Paul Hollywood, who said the lion was one of the best things he had ever seen made out of bread. #NeverForget.

They could just show Bread Lion for an hour once a week, like a beautiful glutenous test card. #GBBO BREAD! LION! BREAD! LION! pic.twitter.com/cAtVDPXhIb — Samuel Pollen (@samuel_pollen) September 22, 2016

Age: 51

From: Swansea

Twitter: @pauljagger31

Instagram: @pauljagger31

What has Paul been up to since Bake Off?

Paul has been very busy teaching baking classes, which are especially popular for hen and stag parties. The company, Bake with a Legend, also offers sessions with lots of other Bake Off alumni including Jane Beedle, Howard Middleton and Andrew Smyth.

Judging by Paul’s Twitter account, he’s also been sharing his baking wisdom at numerous workshops and food festivals.

Outside of baking, Paul has kept his original job as a prison governor. In fact, Princess Anne recently asked him to bake her brownies when she visited his place of work.

Advertisement

The Great Christmas Bake Off will air on Monday 25th December at 7.40pm and Monday 1st January at 7.40pm – both on Channel 4