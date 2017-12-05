UK Doctor Who fans panic as rumours circulate that Christmas special will air days early in the US

"Why oh why oh why..."

Doctor Who fans in the United Kingdom were alarmed by rumours that this year’s Christmas day special – Peter Capaldi’s last episode as the Twelfth Doctor – was to be shown a week earlier in the US on 18th December.

Alarmed, and none too happy…

I don’t understand how @bbcdoctorwho can do this to us? I can just about afford Tv license but not broadband, basically penalised by the beeb for not having a very high salary Christmas special NOT so special anymore — Simone (@S_Alice_C) December 5, 2017

Dear @bbcdoctorwho Why oh why oh why are you giving out the #DoctorWho Christmas Special out 1 week early on @amazon ? I hope this is a mistake, regards Disgruntled of Nottingham. — The Mysterious World of Doctor Dude (@DoctorDude90s) December 5, 2017

If the reports about Amazon streaming Doctor Who early are true then those of us waiting until Christmas Day will be about the last in line! — Endo2005 (@TeamEndo) December 5, 2017

Thankfully for those fans, the reports – sparked by an online article from a publication which will remain nameless – are not true, with BBC reporter Lizo Mzimba today confirming that the special is “categorically not” airing early on Amazon and will be seen by US fans, as usual, on BBC America, some hours after it premieres in the home of Who, the UK, on BBC1 on Christmas Day.

Panic over! This is 'categorically not' this year's Xmas Special says BBC Worldwide (it's probably The Return of Doctor Mysterio). As usual BBC America will have the US premiere of Twice Upon A Time. And UK viewers will see it before anywhere else on BBC One. https://t.co/rOCHZD6ifb — lizo mzimba (@lizo_mzimba) December 5, 2017

Of course one fan’s triumph is another’s disappointment…

Apparently the Doctor Who Christmas special is being aired on Amazon US before Christmas day, so we'll all see the regeneration way before Christmas Day… Good job doctor who — Revanheart (@revanheart77) December 5, 2017

Maybe next year.