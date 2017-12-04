What time is the Still Open All Hours Christmas special 2017 on TV?

David Jason’s Granville Arkwright is back for another festive adventure – here's everything you need to know

Four years since the sequel to Ronnie Barker’s classic comedy Open all Hours kicked off, Still Open All Hours is returning to the BBC this Christmas.

Advertisement

The David Jason-starring corner shop sitcom has had three full series, with this festive special kicking off a fourth run that’ll bring the episode total to 26 – the same number as the old show.

What time is it on TV?

The final schedules have yet to be announced with specific timings – but this article will be updated as soon as further details are revealed.

Who’s in the cast?

Sir David Jason continues to reprise his role as Granville from the original Open All Hours, having inherited the corner shop from his uncle Arkwright (Ronnie Barker) prior to the original pilot.

Joining him is James Baxter (Granville’s son Leroy), Johnny Vegas (Wet Eric), Brigit Forsyth (Madge), Maggie Ollerenshaw (Mavis), Geoffrey Whitehead (Mr Newbold) and Stephanie Cole (Mrs Featherstone).

What happens?

It’s Christmas in the nation’s favourite corner shop, but some of Granville’s most important customers have plans to leave town. Not only is Madge planning to take his beloved Mavis away for a Christmas break but is Mr Newbold also thinking of doing a runner, leaving Granville at the mercy of Mrs Featherstone’s amorous advances?

Granville has to use some of his craftiest wiles to persuade everyone not to travel at Christmas. After all, as well as wanting to stay close to Mavis, he’s also got to shift a large number of distinctly wonky Christmas Crackers.

Advertisement

Where can I watch more Still Open All Hours?

You can catch the first and second series of the comedy on Netflix, while episodes of the third season can be seen on BBC iPlayer.