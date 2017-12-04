Strictly’s Alexandra Burke quashes rumours of Darcey Bussell and Shirley Ballas feud

The singer and Strictly contestant says she's "never seen anything apart from love" between the pair

Alexandra Burke has poured cold water on the rumours that Darcey Bussell and new Strictly judge Shirley Ballas don’t exactly get on.

In her weekly Radio Times column, the singer and Strictly Come Dancing contestant describes Bussell as a “princess” and says “she and Shirley are the Queens of Strictly. They are both so elegant – I wish I could be like that!

“And yet they’ve got time for joking around and having a chat – they’re like two girlfriends. I’ve never seen anything apart from love from either of them for the other, despite the rumours otherwise.”

Burke – who has found herself in the dance off for the past two weeks – also acknowledged Ballas’ attention to detail when it comes to her judging. “If I make the smallest mistake, Shirley will spot it. When I’m dancing ballroom, I need to make sure I place my heel first and then the ball of my foot, because she will definitely point that out if I get it wrong. She is technical, but as a ballroom novice that is exactly what I need, so I love her for it.”

But despite being one of this year’s top-scoring contestants, Craig’s perfect 10 continues to elude Burke.

“All my friends and family were getting annoyed with him for not giving me a ten, but everyone knows Craig is the hardest judge to please! If he doesn’t award me a ten it’s for a reason, and if he explains where I went wrong it gives me something to work on and improve – having said that, a ten from Craig would probably make me cry!”

