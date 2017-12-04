Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Viewers despair as I’m a Celebrity pop star Vanessa White fails to name famous musicians in Bushtucker Trial

Viewers despair as I’m a Celebrity pop star Vanessa White fails to name famous musicians in Bushtucker Trial

"How can you be in the music industry and not know these classics?"

Vanessa White I'm a Celebrity

Vanessa White, a member of platinum selling, multi-top-ten-charting girl band The Saturdays, doesn’t know that Bon Jovi recorded Livin’ On a Prayer – and people are furious.

Advertisement

But her lack of knowledge of classic hits doesn’t end there, as revealed in the Bushtucker Trial on Sunday night’s episode of I’m a Celebrity.

As campmate Jennie McAlpine hummed tracks through a mouthful of, variously, grubs, worms, beetles and crustaceans, Vanessa was generally able to identify the songs but had no idea who had sung them.

Her defence: “I’m not good with names!”

Other failures included Don’t Stop Me Now (Queen) and Last Christmas (Wham! not George Michael), while she even had to be prompted to get Stop by fellow female group the Spice Girls…

There was, however, at least one viewer who had sympathy for Vanessa – fellow Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge.

Advertisement

Wonder if anyone will remember the names of their songs  in 20 years’ time…

Tags

All about I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!

Vanessa White I'm a Celebrity
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

I'm a Celebrity 2017 main cast profile

I’m a Celebrity voting twist gives viewers even more power

BOREHAMWOOD, ENGLAND - JANUARY 08: Emma Willis presents from the Big Brother house at Elstree Studios on January 8, 2016 in Borehamwood, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage, BA)

Channel 5 to launch ‘all female’ Celebrity Big Brother when series returns in 2018

leaderboard

Strictly Come Dancing Musicals Week: who is top of the leaderboard?

116849

Lady C and the Castle is a masterclass in how to have a really good tantrum

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more