Viewers despair as I’m a Celebrity pop star Vanessa White fails to name famous musicians in Bushtucker Trial

"How can you be in the music industry and not know these classics?"

Vanessa White, a member of platinum selling, multi-top-ten-charting girl band The Saturdays, doesn’t know that Bon Jovi recorded Livin’ On a Prayer – and people are furious.

Vanessa, supposed to be in the music industry and doesn’t know Bon Jovi?????? Only one thing for it #ImACeleb2017 pic.twitter.com/1ZDzMNu7wz — Chris Eames (@_bigswede) December 3, 2017

Vanessa is probably the only person in the whole world who doesn’t know that living on a prayer is sung Bon Jovi 🤦🏽‍♀️ — Char 🐱 (@Lottieeeeee1992) December 3, 2017

Is Vanessa for real? How can you be in the music industry and not know these classics 🤔 #ImACeleb — Danni ♡ (@MissDanniWills3) December 3, 2017

But her lack of knowledge of classic hits doesn’t end there, as revealed in the Bushtucker Trial on Sunday night’s episode of I’m a Celebrity.

As campmate Jennie McAlpine hummed tracks through a mouthful of, variously, grubs, worms, beetles and crustaceans, Vanessa was generally able to identify the songs but had no idea who had sung them.

Her defence: “I’m not good with names!”

Other failures included Don’t Stop Me Now (Queen) and Last Christmas (Wham! not George Michael), while she even had to be prompted to get Stop by fellow female group the Spice Girls…

Wow is Vanessa for real she’s a singer and doesn’t know any songs or artists! Maybe she only listens to her own music?! 🙈😳 #ImACeleb2017 — Marie Casting (@Casting_marie) December 3, 2017

That Vanessa off #ImACelebrity is everything that’s wrong with music. How can ya be in a massive girl band and not know Bon Jovi, Spice Girls or Wham I am infuriated — Graeme Costello (@mynameisgraeme) December 3, 2017

If Vanessa hadn’t know that the Spice Girls sang that song I would have went to Australia and dragged her out of the bloody jungle 😂 #imaceleb — Cairn (@Cairn_R) December 3, 2017

There was, however, at least one viewer who had sympathy for Vanessa – fellow Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge.

I may be biased but that was my fave trial! And for the record I would of been just as bad as @VanessaWhite … I could sing the song. Know the words… probably not the name or artist 🤦🏻‍♀️😂 @imacelebrity 🎶🎶🎶 — Frankie Bridge (@FrankieBridge) December 3, 2017

Wonder if anyone will remember the names of their songs in 20 years’ time…