I’m a Celeb viewers were fuming after Kezia Dugdale got a Harry Potter question wrong

The Scottish Labour politician needs to brush up on her Potter knowledge

Scottish Labour politician Kezia Dugdale has alienated herself from the Harry Potter-loving section of the voting public (so basically, everyone) by getting a question about Voldemort wrong on I’m A Celebrity on Wednesday night.

During her Fear Factory trial with former Conservative MP Stanley Johnson, which involved answering a series of questions while covered in bugs, Kezia was asked whether Voldemort’s real name was Tom Riddle or Tom Malfoy.

“I think he must be a Malfoy,” she said, after hesitating. Johnson was equally unsure.

Many Harry Potter devotees then took to Twitter to express their bemusement at Kezia’s lack of knowledge of fellow Scot JK Rowling’s beloved book series.

How I felt when kez answered that Harry Potter question wrong #ImACelebrity pic.twitter.com/zriySNr9Od — Naz (@taher_naz) November 29, 2017

The entire UK when they got a question wrong about Harry Potter #imaceleb #imacelebrity Spot on this like i was pure fuming 😭😭😂😂 pic.twitter.com/YRpBJHUdz6 — Kayleigh Williams (@kayleighw1996) November 29, 2017

Just signed up to Twitter to write this comment How did they not know the Harry Potter question, ya know its only one of the most famous books/movies of all time #ImACeleb #ImACelebrity @imacelebrity — Chittachat (@Chittachat2) November 29, 2017

Kez's lack of Harry Potter knowledge is a disgrace. The muggle. #ImACelebrity — Hannah McCutcheon (@H_McCutcheon) November 29, 2017

Tom Malfoy?! All the Harry Potter fans are pissed rn😂😂 #ImACelebrity — Abigail wilson (@abbywxlson) November 29, 2017

Shouting at the tv “your wrong”to the Harry Potter question #ImACelebrity pic.twitter.com/030CchFlWf — L•A•U•R•E•N (@LaurenFlower87) November 29, 2017

According to Kez, Lord Voldemort's real name is TOM MALFOY! Can the stars be used to win a Harry Potter marathon for the campmates rather than for meals. @antanddec #ImACelebrity #HarryPotter — Martin Cullen (@Martin_Cullen_) November 29, 2017

But despite their evident dearth of pop cultural knowledge, Kezia and Stanley managed to answer enough questions correctly to go back to the camp with five stars.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Airs nightly on ITV at 9pm.