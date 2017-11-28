Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Meghan Markle’s TV fiancé had the best reaction to her engagement to Prince Harry

Meghan Markle’s TV fiancé had the best reaction to her engagement to Prince Harry

Markle’s Suits co-star Patrick J Adams had something to say about the royal wedding

Meghan Markle Patrick J Adams Suits (Getty, EH)

Meghan Markle’s on-screen fiancé in the US legal drama Suits has had a hilarious reaction to her engagement to Prince Harry.

Advertisement

Patrick J Adams retweeted Kensington Palace’s announcement on Twitter, and wrote: “She said she was just going out to get some milk…”

In Suits, which has been running for seven series since 2011, Markle plays lawyer Rachel Zane, the fiancée to Adams’ Mike Ross.

The series is set in a New York law firm, and centres around Adams’ character who works as a lawyer despite never actually attending law school or having a license to practice it.

Jokes aside, it looks like Adams couldn’t be more happy for Markle and Prince Harry – if this lovely Instagram post is anything to go by… 

Advertisement

It was reported earlier this month that both Markle and Adams will leave Suits when series seven ends. According to a US Weekly source, the pair’s characters will get married in this series. She’s in high demand!

Tags

All about Suits

Meghan Markle Patrick J Adams Suits (Getty, EH)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

SUITS -- "Shame" Episode 709 -- Pictured: Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane -- (Photo by: Ian Watson/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, BA)

What films and TV shows has Meghan Markle starred in?

Announcement Of Prince Harry's Engagement To Meghan Markle (Getty, EH)

Viewers are already bored of the royal wedding coverage on breakfast TV

Getty Images: Photographer Samir Hussein, JG)

BBC to broadcast Prince Harry and Meghan Markle engagement interview and documentary special

(BBC News screengrab, TL)

BBC News report on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle contained a very unfortunate subtitle error

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more