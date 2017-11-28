Meghan Markle’s TV fiancé had the best reaction to her engagement to Prince Harry

Markle’s Suits co-star Patrick J Adams had something to say about the royal wedding

Meghan Markle’s on-screen fiancé in the US legal drama Suits has had a hilarious reaction to her engagement to Prince Harry.

Patrick J Adams retweeted Kensington Palace’s announcement on Twitter, and wrote: “She said she was just going out to get some milk…”

She said she was just going out to get some milk… https://t.co/y7cnM0eC9D — Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) November 27, 2017

In Suits, which has been running for seven series since 2011, Markle plays lawyer Rachel Zane, the fiancée to Adams’ Mike Ross.

The series is set in a New York law firm, and centres around Adams’ character who works as a lawyer despite never actually attending law school or having a license to practice it.

Jokes aside, it looks like Adams couldn’t be more happy for Markle and Prince Harry – if this lovely Instagram post is anything to go by…

Playing Meghan’s television partner for the better part of a decade uniquely qualifies me to say this: Your Royal Highness, you are a lucky man and I know your long life together will be joyful, productive and hilarious. Meghan, so happy for you, friend. Much love. A post shared by Patrick Adams (@halfadams) on Nov 27, 2017 at 11:31am PST

It was reported earlier this month that both Markle and Adams will leave Suits when series seven ends. According to a US Weekly source, the pair’s characters will get married in this series. She’s in high demand!