After leaving Strictly, Susan Calman has just one “burning ambition”: to be in Doctor Who
And fans REALLY want it to happen
Strictly Come Dancing’s Susan Calman may have left the ballroom this weekend, but now she has another dream: to star in Doctor Who.
Messaging on Twitter after her Strictly exit, the Scottish comedian revealed her ambition to become the next Doctor in Doctor Who – or at least join a few adventures through time and space.
Now I've been on Strictly this is the one burning ambition I have left. To be The Doctor. Or be in Doctor Who. Or, to be honest, just be allowed anywhere near Doctor Who in any way. https://t.co/Nr1EOcL5Iw
— Susan Calman (@SusanCalman) November 27, 2017
Fans could definitely see her quick-stepping away from Daleks…
Never mind Strictly, there's always Doctor Who! 😉 pic.twitter.com/GOrEhXe4Za
— Andrew-Mark Thompson (@Andydrewz) November 27, 2017
You woukd be fantastic as Dr Whooooo😃
— Lou Haley (@louhaley) November 27, 2017
You would be the best Doctor EVER.
— Jenks (@TheLostBride) November 27, 2017
We need to make this happen!
— Sarah Wells (@FrauSez) November 27, 2017
And some even saw a role for her professional dancing partner Kevin Clifton too…
Still think you would be a perfect #DoctorWho. With @keviclifton as your companion, obvs.
— Jo S (@sockeyejo) November 27, 2017
Please please let's see Susan (and Kevin?) on Dr Who @bbcdoctorwho @TeamWhittaker #susancalman #DoctorWho
— Lyn Knott (@lyn_knott) November 27, 2017
So, with Bradley Walsh and two other companions joining Jodie Whittaker in the Tardis next series, isn’t there room for one more in series 12? We’re looking at you Chris Chibnall.
Strictly Come Dancing continues 7.05pm Saturday, BBC1