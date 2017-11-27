After leaving Strictly, Susan Calman has just one “burning ambition”: to be in Doctor Who

And fans REALLY want it to happen

Strictly Come Dancing’s Susan Calman may have left the ballroom this weekend, but now she has another dream: to star in Doctor Who.

Messaging on Twitter after her Strictly exit, the Scottish comedian revealed her ambition to become the next Doctor in Doctor Who – or at least join a few adventures through time and space.

Now I've been on Strictly this is the one burning ambition I have left. To be The Doctor. Or be in Doctor Who. Or, to be honest, just be allowed anywhere near Doctor Who in any way. https://t.co/Nr1EOcL5Iw — Susan Calman (@SusanCalman) November 27, 2017

Fans could definitely see her quick-stepping away from Daleks…

Never mind Strictly, there's always Doctor Who! 😉 pic.twitter.com/GOrEhXe4Za — Andrew-Mark Thompson (@Andydrewz) November 27, 2017

You woukd be fantastic as Dr Whooooo😃 — Lou Haley (@louhaley) November 27, 2017

You would be the best Doctor EVER. — Jenks (@TheLostBride) November 27, 2017

We need to make this happen! — Sarah Wells (@FrauSez) November 27, 2017

And some even saw a role for her professional dancing partner Kevin Clifton too…

Still think you would be a perfect #DoctorWho. With @keviclifton as your companion, obvs. — Jo S (@sockeyejo) November 27, 2017

So, with Bradley Walsh and two other companions joining Jodie Whittaker in the Tardis next series, isn’t there room for one more in series 12? We’re looking at you Chris Chibnall.

Strictly Come Dancing continues 7.05pm Saturday, BBC1