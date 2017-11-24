The X Factor semi-final song list has been revealed

Find out who’s singing what in their bid to get to the final

The X Factor has announced the songs that each remaining act will sing this weekend in a bid to secure a place in the final.

Advertisement

Playing on the theme “Cool Britannia”, the contestants will be performing legendary British tracks to get to the last stage of the competition.

It's almost Semi-Final weekend! Here are the #CoolBritannia tracks our Contestants will be performing for your votes 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 #XFactor pic.twitter.com/D9eDrwDFxQ — The X Factor (@TheXFactor) November 24, 2017

Check out the list below…

Kevin Davy White: The Beatles – Come Together

Rak-Su: Sweet Female Attitude – Flowers

Grace Davies: David Bowie – Life on Mars?

Lloyd Macey: Elton John – Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me

Matt Linnen: The Rolling Stones – Gimme Shelter

The Cutkelvins: Nothing Like You (original track)

Advertisement

The X Factor semi-final airs on Saturday 25th November at 7.30pm on ITV