The X Factor semi-final song list has been revealed

Find out who’s singing what in their bid to get to the final

Grace Davies on The X Factor 2017

The X Factor has announced the songs that each remaining act will sing this weekend in a bid to secure a place in the final.

Playing on the theme “Cool Britannia”, the contestants will be performing legendary British tracks to get to the last stage of the competition.

Check out the list below…

  • Kevin Davy White: The Beatles – Come Together
  • Rak-Su: Sweet Female Attitude – Flowers
  • Grace Davies: David Bowie – Life on Mars?
  • Lloyd Macey: Elton John – Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me
  • Matt Linnen: The Rolling Stones – Gimme Shelter
  • The Cutkelvins: Nothing Like You (original track)
The X Factor semi-final airs on Saturday 25th November at 7.30pm on ITV

The X Factor

Grace Davies on The X Factor 2017
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

