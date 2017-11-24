The X Factor semi-final song list has been revealed
Find out who’s singing what in their bid to get to the final
The X Factor has announced the songs that each remaining act will sing this weekend in a bid to secure a place in the final.
Playing on the theme “Cool Britannia”, the contestants will be performing legendary British tracks to get to the last stage of the competition.
It's almost Semi-Final weekend! Here are the #CoolBritannia tracks our Contestants will be performing for your votes 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 #XFactor pic.twitter.com/D9eDrwDFxQ
— The X Factor (@TheXFactor) November 24, 2017
Check out the list below…
- Kevin Davy White: The Beatles – Come Together
- Rak-Su: Sweet Female Attitude – Flowers
- Grace Davies: David Bowie – Life on Mars?
- Lloyd Macey: Elton John – Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me
- Matt Linnen: The Rolling Stones – Gimme Shelter
- The Cutkelvins: Nothing Like You (original track)
The X Factor semi-final airs on Saturday 25th November at 7.30pm on ITV