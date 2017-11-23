Everything you need to know about the six-part comedy following a family who up sticks from Yorkshire to run a trailer park in Florida

What time is Living the Dream on TV?

The comedy-drama continues 9pm, Thursday 23rd November, Sky1

Who’s in the cast?

Philip Glenister and Lesley Sharp are Brits abroad in Sky1’s sunny new comedy-drama Living the Dream. The pair play Mal and Jen Pemberton who have moved from Yorkshire to start a business renting trailers in the US Sunshine State of Florida.

Accompanied by their teenage children – Tina (Rosie Day) and Freddie (played by Brenock O’Connor, a face familiar to Game of Thrones fans for his work as Jon Snow’s treacherous apprentice Olly) – the Pembertons’ dreams quickly turn to a nightmare in the face of hostility from their largely blue collar clientele and their interesting new habits…

Kim Fields (The Facts of Life) plays their larger-than-life neighbour Rhoda while Kevin Nash (Magic Mike) is ex-wrestler and park resident Troy. Leslie Jordan (Will & Grace) takes on the role of another resident, busybody Aiden.

What happens in this episode?

Naive Brits Mal and Jen Pemberton have big dreams for their rundown trailer park, but they realise that first they’re going to have to get rid of those tenants who are behind on their rent. Of course if they chucked out all the “characters” that live on the Kissimmee Sunshine Park, there’d be no point to this lightweight comedy drama.

Luckily a new character arrives in the spray-tanned, muscular shape of wrestler Krakatoa, who wants a rematch with his old adversary, “Dog Tag” Troy. But although Mal thinks this will be good publicity for the park, it doesn’t go according to plan. Never does.

Review by Jane Rackham