Tom Baker chuckles his way through a Doctor Who 54th birthday message

The Fourth Doctor is having an excellent 2017 Doctor Who Day

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 23: Actor Tom Baker waits with four other previous Doctors from the classic series at the 'Doctor Who 50th Celebration' event in the ExCeL centre on November 22, 2013 in London, England. The sold-out three-day event in the ExCeL London convention centre celebrates 50 years of the show which has seen 11 actors play the role of Doctor Who and receives a worldwide cult following. Tom Baker played the role of the 'Doctor' from 1975 to 1981. (Photo by Dan Dennison/Getty Images)

“I just wanted to wish you a happy Doctor Who Day here, from Tom Baker,” the Fourth Doctor declares with a smile.

Tom Baker, who is currently helping bring “lost” episode Shada back to life by voicing his own animated character, dropped by the official Doctor Who YouTube channel to celebrate the sci-fi show’s 54th birthday.

 “I think of myself as the happiest of all the Doctor Whos,” he adds, chuckling. “They might not agree with that, but then – pfft – let them disagree!”

It was on 23rd November 1963 that we first met this “mysterious exile from another world”, played by William Hartnell.

The Doctor made his debut at 5.15pm on BBC1. Baker came along more than a decade later to star as the Fourth Doctor, beginning in 1974 and staying in the role all the way through until 1981.

But once a Doctor, always a Doctor…

Doctor Who

