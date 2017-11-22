Likely Lads star Rodney Bewes dies aged 79

Fans paid tribute to the celebrated BBC sitcom star, who played Bob Ferris in The Likely Lads alongside James Bolam

Actor Rodney Bewes, best known as the star of 1960s BBC sitcom The Likely Lads, has died aged 79.

Advertisement

Bewes, who played Bob Ferris in the iconic comedy and its 70s sequel Whatever Happened to the Likely Lads, died on Tuesday morning, a week before his 80th birthday.

His agent Michelle Braidman confirmed the news, calling him a “true one off” and “brilliant storyteller”.

She added, “He had a funny anecdote for every occasion. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time. We will miss him terribly.”

Bewes was originally born in Yorkshire in 1937 before his family moved to Luton. He began his acting career young, appearing in the BBC’s Mystery at Mountcliffe Chase and The Pickwick Papers in 1952 and then moving to London aged 14 to attend Rada.

Other early roles came in repertory theatre and TV series like Z-Cars and Dixon of Dock Green, before Bewes finally secured his starmaking role in The Likely Lads alongside longtime collaborator James Bolam in 1962.

A sequel and 1975 film spin-off followed, but Bewes and Bolam spectacularly fell out over a newspaper interview, and Bolam refused to speak to Bewes for four decades.

However, their years together in the BBC sitcom left a lasting impact on fans throughout the UK, with many famous faces including comedian Jack Dee, Olympic rower Matthew Pinsent, Mark Gatiss and presenters Ant and Dec (who played the Likely Lads in a remake of classic Likely Lads episode No Hiding Place in 2002) paying tribute to Bewes’ career on Twitter.

We are very sad to hear of the passing of Rodney Bewes, a fine comic actor who we had the honour of meeting and working with. He will live on through Bob Ferris and the brilliant Likely Lads. RIP — antanddec (@antanddec) November 21, 2017

Managed to avoid the news that Rodney Bewes passed away until after the football highlights. Loved The Likely Lads. #RIP — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 21, 2017

BBC comedy controller Shane Allen paid tribute to Bewes and The Likely Lads: “Audiences got to see him go from black and white to colour as the revival was a huge hit with audiences of all ages. It’s one of the all-time great BBC sitcoms; timeless in its humour and will be enjoyed for decades to come.”

RIP Rodney Bewes. Likely Lads one of THE great sitcoms. — Jack Dee (@TheRealJackDee) November 21, 2017

So long, kidda. RIP Rodney Bewes. https://t.co/MY0pntAvrx — Mark Gatiss (@Markgatiss) November 21, 2017

Very sad to hear of Rodney Bewes passing. Likely Lads remains as one of the landmark British sitcoms. Growing up in my house Bob Ferris was everything. RIP — Tom Davis (@BigTomD) November 21, 2017

Rodney Bewes. Our dear Bob Ferris. Sleep tight, kidda. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qhLkWKg7mk — Bonnie Baker (@bonniepipkin) November 21, 2017

Advertisement

Bewes is survived by a daughter and three sons, and his two grandchildren.