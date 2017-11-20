Screaming Amir Khan mistakes a snake for a star in tonight’s Bushtucker trial

And Made in Chelsea's Georgia "Toff" Toffolo gets covered in creepy crawlies in this I'm a Celeb sneak peek clip

The first I’m a Celebrity Bushtucker Trial of this year is scuttling towards screens and looks like it won’t disappoint – especially if you’d hoped to see boxer Amir Khan nipped by crabs in a dark tunnel.

And if that’s not what you were hoping for then don’t worry: in the same challenge you can also watch Made in Chelsea’s Georgia “Toff” Toffolo encased in a tomb swarming with cockroaches.

However, tonight’s Critter-Cal Rescue task isn’t only about the creepy crawlies. The pair have to collect stars, each of which will translate into a meal for the camp.

But things don’t go too well for Khan, who fails to get a star after being pinched by a crab. Further down the dark tunnel, he then has to insert his hand into an opening and retrieves what he thinks is a meal token. It’s not: it’s a snake. Cue much screaming and scrabbling as the welterweight champ tries to crawl away from the reptile.

Will Khan make it out without a snake bite or two? And will Ant and Dec be able to control their laughter? It’s not long until we find out…

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! airs daily on ITV at 9pm