Rita Ora pranked The Voice Germany judges… but none of them recognised her

Get this for a prank: singing superstar (and former The Voice UK panelist) Rita Ora managed to get a blind audition slot on Germany’s version of the singing contest, performed her own single Your Song, got all four judges to turn for her and then — oh God, nobody recognised her.

“I am a 26-year-old aspiring musician from London. I’m so nervous, I can’t even tell you,” Ora said after finishing the song, with none of the four German music coaches spotting the previous coach of The Voice UK in front of them. One of the panel, singer Mark Forster, remarked: “It sounded almost like the original!”

Realising the judges weren’t going to work this out for themselves, she announced: “My name is Rita Ora”. Another judge, singer Yvonne Catterfeld, asked if she was a double or the actual real deal. “No, it’s really me,” Ora reassured her.

“Rita, I’m so glad that you’re saying this. Before, I said: ‘She could be the third-place in a lookalike contest. Second place in a sound-alike contest,’” said another of the coaches. Ouch!

Fortunately, all four judges turned for Ora and it looks as if they were all aware of her existence. But still, it’s a beautifully awkward moment nonetheless.

Ora recused the situation by laughing off the confusion and vowed to come back to come back as a guest coach later in the season.

Let’s hope some at least one of the contestants recognise her…