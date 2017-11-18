15 tweets that perfectly sum up the reaction to Doctor Who’s Christmas special sneak peek

This year’s Doctor Who Christmas special is a big one. Not only is it a festive delight with appearances from Mark Gatiss and David Bradley playing the First Doctor, but it’s Peter Capaldi’s last trip in the Tardis before he hands over to Jodie Whittaker.

Advertisement

Excitement is at fever pitch – but details of exactly what to expect from the episode have been kept closely under wraps. That is, until now…

Yup, what you see is a first look at Capaldi and Bradley’s unlikely reunion (with, er, themselves). And fans were beside themselves with excitement.

I JUST FAN HAD A MELTDOWN WATCHING THE FIRST DOCTOR RETURN. WOW #DoctorWho — Daniel Sammut 🐸 👌‏ (@Danny_Sammut) November 17, 2017

The new #DoctorWho clip on @BBCCiN tonight was so good, loved every second of it. — Ian Knight (@zort70) November 17, 2017

I SCREAMED SO LOUD WATCHING THIS I THINK I WOKE UP THE DEADS. THIS IS SO EMOTIONAL OMG CAN WE GO TO DEC. 25 ALREADY???? #DOCTORWHOhttps://t.co/rykPsEuSop — Major Tom ★ (@rafcorreia) November 17, 2017

There was a lot of love for the exchanges between the First and Twelfth Doctors.

"Do I become you?" This bit. Twelve has been around the universe for a long time while his 1st incarnation is just getting started on that same journey. Both were so endearing here; it made me smile and tear up. 💕#DoctorWho #PeterCapaldi @bradders_david @BBCCiN #TwiceUponATime pic.twitter.com/hhVlaT62Y4 — Sabrina, the Teenage Witch 🔔📖🕯 (@brinatello) November 17, 2017

"Always remember where you parked. It's gonna come up a lot." 😄 Based on this clip, the Christmas Special may very well be glorious. #DoctorWho https://t.co/1r4lqMJGZB — Bad Wolf Radio (@BadWolfPodcast) November 17, 2017

"I AM younger' – The Doctor Twice Upon a Time hasn't even aired yet and we already have some classic lines. #DoctorWho — Major Tom ★ (@rafcorreia) November 17, 2017

While the World War I reference left some feeling rather emotional.

Wonderful and the World War 1 bit is heartbreaking #DoctorWho — OoohThings! (@CuriosityRocks) November 17, 2017

"World War One?"

"Judging by the uniform, yes."

"Yes, but what do you mean… One?" Beautifully painful moment, #DoctorWho — Craig Oxbrow (@CraigOxbrow) November 17, 2017

There was the odd tweeter who wasn’t so sure…

I don't know if David Bradley as the First Doctor is ever going to properly win me over, if I'm honest – he's incredible until he starts speaking. To me, he lacks the *sound* of Hartnell. He's got the looks down to a tee, though. #DoctorWho — Ben Lewis (@lastjellybaby) November 17, 2017

My brain is still juggling that weird dissonance of watching Bradley-as-Hartnell-as-Who, but it works well enough. #DoctorWho — Iain Clark (@iainjclark) November 17, 2017

Mainly because the appearance of Bradley elicited traumatic flashbacks…

Every time I see David Bradley as the Doctor, I suddenly have traumatic flashbacks of Game of Thrones #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/ZHTnbLu2m2 — Knazzer (@knazzer) November 17, 2017

But while the love for Peter Capaldi knows no limits:

DID NOT REALIZE HOW MUCH I WAS MISSING CAPALDI. Cannot wait! #DoctorWho https://t.co/E3CgSUhqP0 — Jenn (@yanajenn) November 17, 2017

Christmas can only mean one thing. Pass the tissues…

I'll probably look something like this on Christmas night. #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/MJ9TLP77F8 — Skywalker Patriot (@Gotham76) November 17, 2017

really not ready for capaldi i go im going to be an emotional wreck on christmas day #DoctorWho #ChildrenInNeedِ — Geoffrey Gibson BSc (@geoffreygibson1) November 17, 2017

The Doctor Who Christmas special will air on Christmas Day

Advertisement

You can donate to Children in Need by clicking on this link