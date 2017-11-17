The X Factor 2017 week 4 live shows: who’s singing what in Crazy in Love Week?

With just ten contestants left and four acts set to be axed, everyone will be looking for a little love from the viewers in this weekend's live ITV shows

The ten remaining X Factor acts will be desperate for a little love from the judges and viewers this weekend, with four acts set to be axed in the live ITV shows.

This week’s theme is ‘Crazy in Love’, with singers on Saturday and Sunday asked to perform “their own take on a love song to make up and break up to”.

After George Michael week last weekend, should we brace ourselves for stirring ballads and soppy love songs? Or will the contestants hit us with something with a bit more bite?

Three of the acts will be performing their own songs, while everyone else will be singing covers of everything from Whitney Houston to Little Mix.

Check out who the Girls, Boys, Groups and Overs will be singing this Saturday and Sunday.

GIRLS

Grace Davies: Hesitate (Grace Davies)

Holly Tandy: Love Me Harder (Ariana Grande & The Weeknd)

Rai-Elle Williams: Mr. Big Stuff (Jean Knight)

GROUPS

Rak-Su: Mona Lisa (Rak-Su)

Sean and Conor Price: Issues (Julia Michaels)

The Cutkelvins: Saved Me From Myself (The Cutkelvins)

BOYS

Lloyd Macey: From This Moment On (Shania Twain ft. Bryan White)

Sam Black: Oops (Little Mix ft. Charlie Puth)

OVERS

Kevin Davy White: I Will Always Love You (Whitney Houston)

Matt Linnen: Fallin’ (Alicia Keys)