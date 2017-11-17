Everything you need to know about the former Bake Off judge's new series on the BBC

What time is Mary Berry’s Country House Secrets on TV?

Mary Berry’s Country House Secrets begins on Wednesday 22nd November at 8pm on BBC1.

What’s it about?

The new three-part series follows Britain’s beloved baker Mary Berry as she goes behind the scenes of some of the grandest country houses in the country. But she does a lot more than investigate – Mary Berry showcases what it’s really like to live and work in these great British houses.

No show hosted by the queen of baking would be complete without some form of cooking involved, and once she’s got to grips with the ins and outs of each house, she cooks her very own special recipes tailored to the grand heritage of each.

Which houses does she visit?

Downton Abbey’s famous Highclere Castle in Hampshire

Powderham Castle in Devon – “The Home of Devon”

Goodwood House in West Sussex – home to the motor racing extravaganza

The regal Scone Palace in Perth & Kinross

Is there a trailer?

