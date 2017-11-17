Children in Need 2017: 6 highlights to look out for
From Doctor Who to Blue Peter does Strictly to EastEnders' musical number...
Children in Need is back and with another year comes another bunch of famous faces enduring public embarrassment for a good cause.
The EastEnders cast, as always, are game for a laugh – but this year they’re joined by some willing Blue Peter presenters and a brave cohort of celebrities subject to Anne Robinson’s unforgiving Weakest Link. Oh, and Doctor Who fans should keep an eye out for an exciting festive treat.
Read on for highlights of the night’s entertainment…
1. EastEnders
All singing and all dancing, the EastEnders cast are back once again to perform some great classic musical numbers.
2. The Weakest Link
Anne Robinson seeks the weakest link out of actor John Thomson, Love Island winner Kem Cetinay, chef Rosemary Shrager, actor Chizzy Akudolu, journalist Giles Coren and presenters Rylan Clark-Neal and Maya Jama.
3. Strictly Come Dancing
Here's something we made earlier… 😉 presenting the line-up for our Blue Peter @BBCCiN #Strictly special! pic.twitter.com/5BSo3EHE5k
— BBC Strictly✨ (@bbcstrictly) October 25, 2017
Six Blue Peter presenters, past and present swap their arts and crafts for a spot of Strictly dancing. Mark Curry, Diane Louise Jordan, Anthea Turner, Tim Vincent, Konnie Huq and Radzi Chinyanganya all rise to the challenge.
4. Christmas Preview Exclusives
You really don’t want to miss out on the exclusive clips of the Doctor Who and Call the Midwife Christmas specials.
5. Countryfile
Tune in for a different style of country offered by the Countryfile presenters, This time they are swapping their welly boots for something a bit more cowboy in a truly unmissable performance.
6. The One Show
It's just 3 days until #teamrickshaw set off from London. Check out the riders & the route & all things rickshaw related 👉 //bbc.in/2yhwFJL pic.twitter.com/7YI6kwuT1y
— BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) November 6, 2017
The One Show’s Rickshaw Challenge Team will cross the finish line in Glasgow after a long 500-mile journey from London.
Children in Need begins on Friday 17th November at 7:30pm on BBC1