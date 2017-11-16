Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Matt Smith’s Prince Philip will be ‘centre stage’ as his marriage to the Queen is put under strain in The Crown season two

Matt Smith’s Prince Philip will be ‘centre stage’ as his marriage to the Queen is put under strain in The Crown season two

The Netflix drama's stars and creators open up about what we can expect in series two of The Crown

Prince Philip prepares to deliver his Christmas address in The Crown season 2 (Netflix, JG)

Season two of The Crown will put Prince Philip “centre stage” and focus on the “stresses and tensions” in his marriage to The Queen, it’s been revealed.

Advertisement

Stars Claire Foy and Matt Smith along with creator Peter Morgan and the show’s executive producers have offered a first look at what we can expect in the new series of the hit Netflix drama.

“No-one’s prepared for what’s about to happen,” says Foy about what happens to the monarchy in the 1960s, while we are promised that the Queen will be “tested” and faced with “big dilemmas” in the upcoming season.

A greater focus will also be placed on Matt Smith’s Prince Philip, with series creator Peter Morgan hinting that season two “really examines” his journey.

Executive Producer Philip Martin, meanwhile, adds: “We find out things about him that I don’t think many people know, but also the character of Phillip is centre stage in a way that is new.”

In the teaser video, Matt Smith explains that “as with any relationship, any good drama exposes the frailties and the difficulties. We linger on the things that hinder them.”

Meanwhile executive producer Stephen Daldry has described the series as a “a spectacular step forward” and says he believes people will be “really surprised” by it.

Foy will bow out at the end of this season with Olivia Colman taking on the role of The Queen in seasons three and four of The Crown.

Further re-casting details have yet to be announced.

Advertisement

The Crown comes to Netflix on Friday 8th December

Tags

Related news

145252.c73d0bbc-3db5-4bef-b0b0-2a1c564ace7c

There’s a first trailer and a Christmas air date for The Crown season 2

119251

Matt Smith's experience on Doctor Who almost stopped him joining The Crown

All about The Crown

Prince Philip prepares to deliver his Christmas address in The Crown season 2 (Netflix, JG)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

145252.c73d0bbc-3db5-4bef-b0b0-2a1c564ace7c

There’s a first trailer and a Christmas air date for The Crown season 2

119251

Matt Smith's experience on Doctor Who almost stopped him joining The Crown

118732

The Crown exclusive artwork and trailer revealed

121617

Is royal drama The Crown more like The Sopranos than Victoria?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more