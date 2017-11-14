EastEnders’ Pat Butcher smoked weed with nuns on Gone To Pot and the internet couldn’t handle it

Pam St Clement shocked viewers as she got into the, er, habit...

The last time we saw Pam St Clement’s Pat Butcher on EastEnders she was appearing in the middle of poor Peggy Mitchell’s final hallucinations but many viewers thought they were having a rather different kind of hallucinogenic dream when they witnessed her smoking marijuana in ITV’s Gone to Pot.

St Clement, who suffers from a medical condition which could allegedly be improved through the use of medicinal marijuana, was spotted smoking weed with nuns on TV last night. The new series sees the actress – and several other well-known faces – travel through the USA investigating the benefits and drawbacks of legal recreational and medicinal marijuana.

Viewers couldn’t quite believe their eyes as the actress lit up.

Pat Butcher is bunnin weed on ITV right now — Lily (@lilyallen) November 13, 2017

WHY is Pat Butcher from eastenders on itv passin the zoot and painting WHAT is happening pic.twitter.com/SDySHQZmRz — lucy (@lucygrinter) November 13, 2017

And when she joined a few nuns the internet imploded.

Pat Butcher smoking weed with nuns, I'm done 😩😂😂😂 #GoneToPot — ellie (@PrettyInPinksRB) November 13, 2017

Many considered it one of the greatest TV moments of 2017.

Pat Butcher smoking a spliff with a group of nuns is quite possibly the funniest thing I’ve seen on TV this year 😂 #GoneToPot pic.twitter.com/3aMi6ehMxH — Dean Boroczky (@deanboroczky) November 13, 2017

Pat Butcher and Bobby George getting mashed, will there ever be such a historic moment on tele again? #GoneToPot — Craig Morris (@CraigMorris21) November 13, 2017

Pat Butcher smoking weed with a bunch of nuns. What a time to be alive.#GoneToPot — LiamofhouseMulligan (@liam86uk) November 13, 2017

Pat Butcher and Christopher Biggins smoking weed and getting high. Potential TV highlight of the year? #GoneToPot — G R E G G L E S (@greglee91) November 13, 2017

Pat Butcher getting turned up with a load of Nuns is the best thing I’ve seen on telly this year 😂😂😂 #GoneToPot pic.twitter.com/N8iSszVFVm — Sandy (@ogsandbag) November 13, 2017

While others were quite simply baffled.

Italy not qualifying for the World Cup and Pat Butcher smashing a bong whilst painting a cactus?! …I’ve seen it all tonight… #GoneToPot #ITAvSWE pic.twitter.com/wsjAH4e1PM — Samantha Quek (@SamanthaQuek) November 13, 2017

This all seemed a tad too familiar…

"Idea for a show… Pat Butcher… getting stoned… with nuns?" #GoneToPot pic.twitter.com/NoKFM1Q6k4 — The TV Podcast (@thetvpodcast) November 13, 2017

But it wasn’t exactly the wildest thing to happen to a Butcher, either…

Watching Pat Butcher smoke marijuana isn’t the strangest thing i’ve seen a member of the Butcher family do. #GoneToPot pic.twitter.com/Lg79CB3BgZ — Scott Wiles (@Scott_W88) November 13, 2017

You do you, Pam. You do you.