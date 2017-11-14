Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
What will the 13th Doctor’s first words be after she regenerates?

What will the 13th Doctor’s first words be after she regenerates?

What will Jodie Whittaker's opening lines be when she takes over from Peter Capaldi?

Jodie Whittaker

This year’s Doctor Who Christmas special is going to make history, with the introduction of the show’s first ever female incarnation of the Time Lord.

Advertisement

And while Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor may not get a huge amount of screen time before the end of the episode, she will have some lines written (as has become traditional) by the incoming showrunner, Chris Chibnall, as he takes the reins from Steven Moffat.

With as long as nine months to go before we get to properly see the new Doctor in action in her first full series, those words could be quite significant.

So what should they be?

We’ve come up with a few ideas of our own, which you can vote for below – but we’d also like to hear your suggestions, which you can enter in the box at the bottom of the poll…

Advertisement

Tags

Related news

Peter Capaldi and David Bradley in Doctor Who (BBC, HF)

The First Doctor feels “great horror” when meeting Peter Capaldi’s Doctor in the Doctor Who Christmas special

Jodie Whittaker Doctor Who Series 11 Costume Reveal

There’s a crucial detail about Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor Who costume that everyone missed

All about Doctor Who

Jodie Whittaker
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Peter Capaldi and David Bradley in Doctor Who (BBC, HF)

The First Doctor feels “great horror” when meeting Peter Capaldi’s Doctor in the Doctor Who Christmas special

Jodie Whittaker Doctor Who Series 11 Costume Reveal

There’s a crucial detail about Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor Who costume that everyone missed

143183.31b0fabf-85c7-47a3-8df9-002497679d4f

Jodie Whittaker used a codename to keep her Doctor Who casting a secret

143703.1e8299df-28b1-44da-8585-2a2aa2c6626d

How will Pearl Mackie return to Doctor Who this Christmas?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more