What will the 13th Doctor’s first words be after she regenerates?

What will Jodie Whittaker's opening lines be when she takes over from Peter Capaldi?

This year’s Doctor Who Christmas special is going to make history, with the introduction of the show’s first ever female incarnation of the Time Lord.

And while Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor may not get a huge amount of screen time before the end of the episode, she will have some lines written (as has become traditional) by the incoming showrunner, Chris Chibnall, as he takes the reins from Steven Moffat.

With as long as nine months to go before we get to properly see the new Doctor in action in her first full series, those words could be quite significant.

So what should they be?

We’ve come up with a few ideas of our own, which you can vote for below – but we’d also like to hear your suggestions, which you can enter in the box at the bottom of the poll…