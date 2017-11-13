Accessibility Links

Peter Capaldi visited the Sherlock set in full Doctor Who costume

Peter Capaldi visited the Sherlock set in full Doctor Who costume

"A great moment for #WhoLock"

Doctor Who and Sherlock fans rejoice! A photo has emerged of Peter Capaldi dressed as the Time Lord sitting comfortably in an armchair at 221B Baker Street.

Director Rachel Talalay – who has worked on both shows – posted the photo on Twitter in the early hours of Monday morning.

Capaldi, who was filming Who spin-off Class at the time, popped over to the set of Sherlock to visit Talalay in costume, and the result is a real treat…

Fans were very pleased indeed – and also found the concept of the Doctor being a client of Sherlock’s pretty mind-bending…

Will this be the closest we ever get to Wholock?

