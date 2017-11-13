Peter Capaldi visited the Sherlock set in full Doctor Who costume

Doctor Who and Sherlock fans rejoice! A photo has emerged of Peter Capaldi dressed as the Time Lord sitting comfortably in an armchair at 221B Baker Street.

Director Rachel Talalay – who has worked on both shows – posted the photo on Twitter in the early hours of Monday morning.

Capaldi, who was filming Who spin-off Class at the time, popped over to the set of Sherlock to visit Talalay in costume, and the result is a real treat…

Promised #LIWho I'd finally post this: #PCap visiting (no conspiracy) me at #Sherlock221b last year. In costume as he was working on Class that day. Now i'm done over-explaining, great moment for #WhoLock #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/ca3aLSQIqv — Rachel Talalay (@rtalalay) November 13, 2017

Fans were very pleased indeed – and also found the concept of the Doctor being a client of Sherlock’s pretty mind-bending…

The Doctor is a client…or is Sherlock the client. Either way my mind would explode😵 — Ana Maria (@Olivana627) November 13, 2017

Now that is a crossover we need. — John (@johnwluke) November 13, 2017

Will this be the closest we ever get to Wholock?