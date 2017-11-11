Accessibility Links

Everyone was in awe of Alexandra Burke on Strictly tonight

Fans loved Alexandra Burke's hotly anticipated Argentine Tango - but many missed Aston Merrygold since his shock departure last week

Alexandra Burke Strictly (BBC, EH)

Alexandra Burke danced the first Argentine Tango of Strictly Come Dancing 2017 tonight – a fan favourite – and it was pretty flawless.

She racked up a score of 38 from the judges, coming joint top with Davood.

A lot of Strictly viewers, however, just don’t feel the show is the same since Aston Merrygold’s shock exit last week.

Fans were up in arms last Sunday when former JLS singer Aston lost out in the dance-off to Mollie King – judge Shirley Ballas took the bulk of the blame for giving him a score of four.

Tonight’s show had an Aston-shaped hole in it and viewers were mourning his absence…

