Everyone was in awe of Alexandra Burke on Strictly tonight

Fans loved Alexandra Burke's hotly anticipated Argentine Tango - but many missed Aston Merrygold since his shock departure last week

Alexandra Burke danced the first Argentine Tango of Strictly Come Dancing 2017 tonight – a fan favourite – and it was pretty flawless.

Advertisement

She racked up a score of 38 from the judges, coming joint top with Davood.

Bloody hell. That Alexandra Burke is a little bit good isn’t she?💃🏾 #Strictly — Elliot Gonzalez (@elliot_gonzalez) November 11, 2017

The Argentine Tango is the sexiest dance on earth. #Strictly — frances Barber (@francesbarber13) November 11, 2017

That's what I've been waiting for from Alexandra Burke! Fab! #Strictly — Katy Brand (@KatyFBrand) November 11, 2017

Should have been 10 10 10 10 ❤️ #Strictly — Dee Gorman (@Beyondmummy) November 11, 2017

A lot of Strictly viewers, however, just don’t feel the show is the same since Aston Merrygold’s shock exit last week.

Fans were up in arms last Sunday when former JLS singer Aston lost out in the dance-off to Mollie King – judge Shirley Ballas took the bulk of the blame for giving him a score of four.

Advertisement

Tonight’s show had an Aston-shaped hole in it and viewers were mourning his absence…

me: still bitter aston was eliminated on last week's #strictly — flo🌻 (@sugdone) November 11, 2017

I’m already having Aston and Janette withdrawals #strictly — Erin💞 (@Strictly_SCD) November 11, 2017

I don’t even know why I’m watching this seeing as Aston was booted out last week #strictly — Ayesh 🌺 (@AyeshahRose) November 11, 2017

Am not feeling #Strictly tonight 😐 Think i miss Aston……… — Kath Leech 😺 (@kath_leech) November 11, 2017